Icie Marguerite (Hedrick) Clark, 112, of Swissvale, Pa., died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at LGAR Health and Rehabilitation Center in Turtle Creek, Pa.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Leona Bessie Comer, 91, of Shenandoah, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Alton Parker Hilliards Jr., 76, of Elkton, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Ruth Catherine Baugher Life, 92, of Elkton, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Nelson Elwood Payne, 85, of Linville, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Fred B. Rhodes, 77, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Sara E. Runyan, 73, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Bellaire at Stone Port in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Robert “Bobby” Tate, 79, of Luray, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
Herman Lee Thompson, 90, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
