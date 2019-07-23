Betty Jo Acker, 63, of New Market, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Orval Oliver Dean, 79, of Elkton, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Wayne L. Jones, 73, of Grottoes, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at Curis at Harrisonburg Transitional Care and Rehab Center.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
S. Paul Klein, of Head Waters, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Obaugh Funeral Home in McDowell.
Dennis Franklin “Dennie” Riddleberger, 70, of Staunton, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
Mabel Rebecca Funkhouser Weaver, 94, of Mount Jackson, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at Skyline Terrace Nursing Home in Woodstock.
Arrangements are being handled by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
Anna Lee Wilson, 72, of Grottoes, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
