Lawrence Edward Blaine, 91, of Criders, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Julia “Juju” Elizabeth Buck, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, in a local nursing home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Zacharias Nathan Crouse, 27, of Broadway, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Dorothy Mae Eney, 91, of Stanley, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Jerry L. Shank, 70, of Rockingham, died Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Paul James Sullivan, 76, of Bridgewater, died Friday, July 12, 2019.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
