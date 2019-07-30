Linda “Faye” Boyer, 75, of Keezletown, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Virginia B. Harless, 90, of Hagerstown, Md., died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Doey’s House.
Arrangements are by Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home in Hagerstown.
Betty Lee Shenk Lawson, 79, formerly of Shenandoah, died Monday, July 29, 2019, in Stanley.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
Richard Delano Ryan, 51, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Carol M. Shobe, 88, of North Utica, N.Y., died Friday, July 26, 2019.
Arrangements are by Heintz Funeral Home in North Utica, N.Y.
Maynard “Mo” Jay Weber, 96, of Luray, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
