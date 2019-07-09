Jack Donald Beach, 78, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Johnnie Wayne Dellinger Jr., 41, of Timberville, died Sunday, July 7, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Winfred Leon Fox, 87, of Luray, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Carol Marie High, 76, of Linville, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Paul George Kniss, 94, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at Mumaw House of the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
William “Billy” Lawrence Lam, 94, of Elkton, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
