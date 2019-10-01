Robert "Bob" Wainwright Cox Sr., 71, of Newport News, and formerly of Lyndhurst, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News.
Arrangements are by the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Clifford 'Carl' Crider, 90, of Mount Jackson, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Winchester.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Service Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch in Bowmans Crossing.
Allen Ray Kratzer, 73, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Gordon Arnold Ours, 67, of Rio, W.Va., died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Harold Raines, 75, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Bernice Josephine Rogers, 96, of Mathias, W.Va., died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at E.A. Hawse Nursing Center in Baker.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Dona Brown See, 87, of Baker, W.Va., died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at E.A. Hawse Nursing Home in Baker.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
