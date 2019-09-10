Alicia Crank, 58, of Inwood, and formerly of Orkney Springs, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Kearneysville.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
Virginia Isabella Hawkins, 75, of McGaheysville, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Garnett Ray Turner, 94, of Fulks Run, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Crestwood of VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
