Judith K. Bachschmid, 74, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
David Patterson Kemp, 67, of Luray, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Betty Lou Lam, 91, formerly of Shenandoah, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Elizabeth Adam Crump Health and Rehabilitation in Glen Allen.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
John Gregory Lam, 70, of Mount Sidney, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Bear Funeral Home in Churchville.
David Criss Wilson, 50, of Lacey Spring, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
