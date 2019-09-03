Naomi Hedrick Phares Goldizen, 76, of Cabins, W.Va., died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Grant Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Florence Nina Heatwole, 89, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Mountain View Nursing Home in Aroda.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Hardy Harold Hinkle, 78, of Broadway, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, on top of the mountain in West Virginia.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Cletus Hostetler, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at VMRC.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Susan Marie Mast, 81, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Jeffery B. Roth, 72, of New Market, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at home.
Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market is handling arrangements.
Pauline Katherine Smith, 97, of Rockingham County, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
