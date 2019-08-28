Cleo Evelyn Carr, 98, of Newark, Calif., and formerly of Rig, W.Va., died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Newark, Calif.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Muriel Lucille Breeden Hensley, 73, of Louisa, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Joseph “Joe” Adolph Hilliard, 70, of Stanley, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Rae Frances Eynon Kirsch, 91, of Bridgewater, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Robin Deacon Kramer, 61, of Lexington, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are by Harrison Funeral Home in Lexington.
Luis Alfredo Mendez, 84, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Cherokee Dawn Morris, 11 months, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
