Patricia Hope Dickinson, 78, of Onley, Md., died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Benny Leo Good, 79, of Elkton, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Sally Laakso Medicke, 90, of Weyers Cave, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Forrest Gary Rodgers Sr., 69, of Franklin, W.Va., died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Ronald “Wildman” Wayne Williams Sr., 67, of McGaheysville, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
