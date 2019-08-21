James Moreland Harman, 82, of Mount Sidney, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Jerry Lee May, 76, of Shenandoah, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Jim Plecker, 69, of Johnson City, Tenn., died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Mountain Empire Cremation & Burial Services in Jonesborough, Tenn.
Gene Wayne Richards, 79, of Luray, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
