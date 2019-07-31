Nancy Wharton Caperton died Monday, July 29, 2019, at Sunnyside Presbyterian Retirement Community in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Robert A. Coffelt, 74, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Dr. Gordon “Doc” Albert Stevenson, 78, of Luray, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Jean Kremer Suddarth, 85, of Broadway, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at Brookdale of Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
