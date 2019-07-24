Nevin James Bender, 81, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
John Hubert Cleary, 90, of Penn Laird, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Willow Estates Retirement Community.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Linda Louise Stinnett Eppard, 78, of Elkton, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Alice Smith Gabbert, 84, of Verona, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
