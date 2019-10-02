Ruth Sponaugle Bowers

of Sugar Grove, W.Va., died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.

Benjamin Fielding Rolston

of Kingsport, Tenn., and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, while vacationing in Kiawah, S.C. Arrangements are being handled by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home in Kingsport, Tenn.

Larry William Ward

, 68, of Staunton, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at the Shenandoah Hospice House in Fishersville. Arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.

