Eva G. Chamberlin, 98, of South Hartwick, N.Y., died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Mildred Frances Coffey, 89, formerly of Elkton, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Otilia’s Care Home in Glendale, Ariz.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Anna Bell Diehl Collins, 97, of Waynesboro, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Birch Gardens of Royal Care in Staunton.
Arrangements are by the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
John David Hinkle, 78, of Mechanicsville, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Skyview Springs Nursing Center in Luray.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Charles Elsworth Jenkins, 78, of Great Falls, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
Arrangements are by Money & King Funeral Home in Vienna.
Dennis Ray “Short” Kuykendall, 60, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Md.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Larry Frederick Miller, 53, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Esther L. Myers, 65, of McGaheysville, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Alice Crawley Riddle, 83, of Weyers Cave, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at her home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements.
Robert L. “Shakey” Schell, 65, of Woodstock, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock.
Gary Wayne Spicer, 57, of Elkton, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
