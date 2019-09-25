Carol Wayne Judy Beck
, 75, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at her home. Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Richard “Donnie” Donald Callison II
died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Irene Ricketts Estes
, 88, a resident of Woodland Park at VMRC in Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Donn Alan Fawley
, 70, of Stephens City, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at his home. Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel in Winchester.
Robert Dennis Griffith
, 66, of Singers Glen, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mary Juanita Deavers Purdie
, 99, of Luray, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at her home. Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Nina Pearl Hartman Sherman
, 88, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg. Arrangements are being handled by Elmore Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Helen Shifflett
, 87, of Grottoes, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Gene Arnold Stultz
