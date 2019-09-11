Keith N. Ford, of Chester, and formerly of Harrisonburg, died July 26, 2019.
Tracy Edward Gibson, 83, of Grottoes, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Carl Joseph Kalwaitis, 92, of Elkton, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Foster "Dyer" Moyers, 92, of Moyers, W.Va., died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Obaugh Funeral Home in McDowell.
Iver Christian Olsen, 53, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Mathias, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Dansby F. Skinner, 30, of McGaheysville, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Nancy Mulcahy Sweet, 89, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
