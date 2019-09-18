Ernesto Cruz-Ibarra, 45, of Mount Sidney, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Evelyn Fields Rankin, 93, of New Market, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Curis of Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market.
Virginia “Sit” Frances Dove Smith, 94, of Baker, W.Va., died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at the residence of her son.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
