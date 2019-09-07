Marguerite “Peggy” Crockett Allen, 81, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
John Stanley Casady, 61, of Fulks Run, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at his home.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
David Lee Heishman, of Florida, died Friday, May 31, 2019.
Lawrence “Larry” Hoover Jr., 85, of Bridgewater, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at home.
Arrangements are pending at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Leonard Russell “Shifty” Shifflette, 89, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Gary Gamble Smith, 81, of Old Fields, W.Va., died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at his home.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Elmore Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Ellen Rebecca Witmer, 52, of Dundee, Ohio, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at her home.
Funeral arrangements were handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek, Ohio.
