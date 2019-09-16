Eugene Elwood Cline Sr. died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at his residence in New Market.
Arrangements are by the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Carl Eric Frantz, 66, of Front Royal, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Front Royal.
Arrangements are by the Bradley Funeral Home Inc. in Luray.
Carolyn Black Gooden, 91, of Elkton, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at White Birch Estates in Bridgewater.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Delores Kratzer Lamb, 83, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Donald Lee Montgomery, 80, of Waynesboro, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Arrangements are by McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro.
Paul Whitney Rawley, 93, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at his home in Bridgewater.
Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service.
Alden Monroe “Salty” Sours, 83, of Stanley, died Saturday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Services pending by the Bradley Funeral Home Inc., 187 E. Main St., Luray, VA 22835.
Vallie May Johnson Stroop, 90 of Rockingham, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at her residence.
Arrangements by the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
