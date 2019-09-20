Guy Pelmer “Gizmoe” Dove, 73, of Fulks Run, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Ruby Angeline Gallalee, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Keung Khochareun, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Richard “Dick” Lee Mason, 79, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Arrangements are pending at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Tonya Renee McCauley, 27, of Linville, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Fulks Run.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Sheldon O. Simmons, 84, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at University of Virginia Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
