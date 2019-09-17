Patricia Ann (Campbell) Campbell, 70, of Stanley, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Stanley.
Arrangements are being handled by the Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Naomi C. Howell, 80, of Baden, Pa., died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Beaver, Pa.
Arrangements are being handled by the Samuel Teolis Funeral Home in Ellwood City, Pa.
Dennis Dean Sager, 64, of Fulks Run, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Norris Elwood Weaver, 84, of Broadway, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
