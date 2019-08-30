Larry Brent Barb, 65, of Broadway, died on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Arrangements by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Betty Virginia Funkhouser, 62, of Timberville, died on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Arrangements by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Dixie Lee Hensley, 63, of Elkton, died on Thursday, Aug.29, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Robert William Hurley, 84, of McGaheysville, died on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Arrangements by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
George Edward Miller Jr., 75, of New Market, died on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Arrangements are by Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market.
Janet Clapp Mortenson, 85, Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at her home. Arrangements are with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jessie Luella Scheibner, 79, of Franklin, W.Va., died on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Arrangements by Basagic Funeral Homes in Franklin W.Va.
Virginia Vance, née Hash, age 95, of Mount Airy, Md. died on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster, Md. Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg W.Va.
