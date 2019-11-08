Margaret I. Allen, 92, of Henrico County, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Betty Jo Moyers Glick, 84, of Dayton, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Ralph Hoxie “Butch” Greenwalt Sr., 66, of Old Fields, W.Va., died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Piney Valley Nursing Home in Keyser, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Lora Lee Miller, 59, of Staunton, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Helen Maude Hyre Neff, 85, of Bradenton, Fla., died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, Fla.
Arrangements are being handled by Elmore Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Dale Lane Racey, 53, of Luray, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
