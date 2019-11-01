Charles Samuel Hilliards Jr., 51, of Stanley, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Roy Eugene “Plukie” Ritchie, 79, of Fulks Run, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Accordius at Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Doris Crawford Shifflett, 88, of Penn Laird, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Joseph Waff Shifflett, 83, of Elkton, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.