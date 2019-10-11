Nancy Carol Garber, 67, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Wendy Mumaw, 66, of Quicksburg, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at her home.
Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson is handling arrangements.
William “Billy” Harlen Panther, 50, of Luray, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Ruby Mae Dudley Ramsey, 92, of Buena Vista, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose & Lotts Funeral Service in Buena Vista.
Dorothy “Dot” Mae Weatherholt Seal, 56, of Luray, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Richard James Turner, 83, of Stanley, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
