Betty Louise Bowman, 88, of Fredericksburg, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Roy Lee Hensley, 80, of Elkton, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Sue Catherine Fox Pullen, 84, of Luray, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Skyview Springs Nursing & Rehab in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Terri K. Putman, 56, of Maurertown, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Woodstock.
Andrew Riley Reich, 16, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Ronald M. Ritchie, 74, of Broadway, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Elsie M. Stout, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.