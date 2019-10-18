Brenda Sue Dove, 61, of Broadway, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Martha “Jean” VanLear Fulton, 88, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Eula Glee Funkhouser Kasper, 95, of Frederick, Md., died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center in Frederick, Md.
Arrangements are being handled by Elmore Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Clifford Arlie Kisamore, 79, of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Davis Medical Center in Elkins, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Charles Hamilton Martin, 89, of Waynesboro, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Royal Care in Staunton.
Arrangements are being handled by the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Tony Delane Meadows, 59, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Lloyd Andres Stanley Sr., 95, of Staunton, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Shenandoah House in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
