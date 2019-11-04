Lois M. Koontz, 80, of Richmond, and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Henrico Doctor’s Hospital in Richmond.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Susan Ann Brubaker Layman, 69, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Marisol Ester Mendoza-Alvarado, 26, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mary Lee Misner Phillips, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Juanita Mae Richards, 77, of Franklin, W.Va., died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
William Lewis Rosenow, 86, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
John Spencer, 83, of Williamsburg, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
William Edward “Bill” Stump, 67, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Joseph Edward “Eddie” Vance, 58, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.