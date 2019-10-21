Gene L. Berry, 73, of Verona, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Patricia Mae Eppard, 77, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at her home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Russel F. Miller, 84, of Timberville, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Julie Marie Ray, 57, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Clyde “Benny” Benton Shenk of Luray, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
