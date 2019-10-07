Reynaldo Sierra Barrera, 57, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home of Harrisonburg.
Philip H. Bulken, 84, of Bridgewater, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at his home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Patrick Neal Cline, 55, of Broadway, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Thelma "Connie" Hotchkiss, 93, of Broadway, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Carl McDaniels, 89, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Jane Parrish Moss, 84, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
James Edward “Pete” Patch known as “The Honey Man”, 91, of Maysville, W.Va., died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Betty Earlene Rhodes, 94, formerly of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Inova Loudoun Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Leesburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
