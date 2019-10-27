Miriam Sheller Blauch, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Oak Lea Nursing Home in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Patricia “Pat” Aline Fansler, 91, of Mount Jackson, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Shenandoah Terrace in New Market.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Service Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch in Bowmans Crossing.
Marion Edward Guyer, 79, of Mount Crawford, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
James “Jim” “Jimmy” Edward Pence, 68, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at his home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Shirley V. Vasy, 77, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Dolores Peggy Heiston Zirkle, 89, of Luray, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.