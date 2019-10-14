C. Wayne Good, 71, of Shenandoah, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
John Paul “Jack” Hurst, 74, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
John Dennis Kiblinger, 78, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Elizabeth “Cookie” Campbell McCoy, 74, of Stanley, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Ruby Obera Saunders Price, 94, of Luray, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Emeline Elizabeth Riggleman, 92, of Broadway, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Accordius Health at Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Larry Lee Riggs, 78, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Eva Marie Shifflett, 79, of Elkton, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Glenna Steagall, 90, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Sunnyside Retirement Home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
