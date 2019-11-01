Pauline “Polly” Nicholson Emerson Bricker, 103, of Shenandoah, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mary Ann Runyon, 73, of Broadway, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market.
Shirley Kelley Smith, 82, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home Inc. in Petersburg, W.Va.
Allen Lee Vandevander, 57, of Crimora, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Charles William Warren, 77, of Mount Crawford, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.