The Rev. Richard Laird Longbon, 80, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Grant Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home, Inc. in Petersburg, W.Va.
Karl Owen Ritchie, 78, of Broadway, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
John Merle Southerly, 68, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Cortland Acres Nursing Home in Thomas, W.Va., due to complications of Alzheimer’s.
Arrangements are being handled by Elmore Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
