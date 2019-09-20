Virginia Cora Foster, 83, of Bridgewater, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
V. Ansell “Slim” Hawkins, 90, of Newport News, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in his home at The Hidenwood.
Tommie Leroy McCausley, 54, of Old Fields, W.Va., died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by the Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Willard Lee Shifflett, Sr., 82, of McGaheysville, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are pending at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Ralph Leland Shively, 97, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.
Arrangements are pending at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
