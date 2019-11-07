Gary Edward “Elmer” Austin, 66, of Shenandoah, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Celestine “Sally” Fravel, 95, formerly of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Sandra Lee Huffer, 72, of Verona, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by the Staunton Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Grace Mowery, 100, of Bryantown, Md., and formerly of Kline, W.Va., died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at SagePoint Senior Living Services in LaPlata, Md.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Alice Catherine “Cathy” Pritt, 61, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Jean Elizabeth Ryon Railey, 94, of Luray, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Earnest Central Richards, 75, of Stanley, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
John E. Ward, 90, of Staunton, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by the Staunton Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.