Luella Marie Lucas Campbell, 80, of Stanley, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at her home.
Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market is handling arrangements.
Marie Cornett, 61, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Mamie Joyce Crawford, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Bobby Gene “Shorty” Cullers, 73, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
O. Kermit Early, 97, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Carolyn VanPelt Samuels, 76, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Mary Elizabeth Shaughnessy of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
