Lawrence “Buddy” Bear of Waynesboro died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro.
Lewis Arthur Caldwell, 73, of New Market, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market is handling arrangements.
Robert Eugene Ellison, 85, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Kurt Lester Fox, 65, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Robert Lee “Bob” Gay, 67, of Timberville, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Shirley Rae Mowbray Hammer, 84, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Carlton “Ray” Herring, 59, of Port Republic, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Raeburn Ingles Judy, 87, of Dayton, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Heritage Inn of Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
William Edward “Bill” Mills, 89, of Luray, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Kenneth Wayne Moubray, 77, of McGaheysville, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Gary Nelson Poindexter, 65, of Virginia Beach, and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Vicky Lee Ritchie, 67, of Mount Jackson, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.