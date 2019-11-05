Lucille Jordan Didawick, 90, of Staunton, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Shenandoah House of Augusta Health.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Ronald Edward Engelmeyer, 80, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Clarence Elwood Good, 87, of Shenandoah, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Shenandoah.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Roy Herr Kreider, 94, of Broadway, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
Merle Dofflemyer Marston, 88, of Keezletown, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Robert L. Scott, 80, of Waynesboro, and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Richard Arnold Simmons, 75, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Shirley Gaye Van Dyke Vasy, 77, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.