Curtis Perry Austin, 87, of Shenandoah, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Cleona Virginia Marie Dolly, 83, of Timberville, and formerly of Burlington, W.Va., died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Robert Franklin “Bob” Driver, 75, of Churchville, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Philipsburg, Mont.
Arrangements are by Bear Funeral Home in Churchville.
Frances Ann Edlin-Yancey, 66, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Shirley Grace Fulk, 85, of Broadway, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Ethyle Cole Giuseppe, 101, of Stanardsville, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Ryan Funeral Home in Ruckersville.
Johnnie Ray Grimsley, 72, of Shenandoah, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.