Jerry Lee Arbaugh, 57, of Cherry Grove, W.Va., died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Olin David “Buddy” Hedrick, 89, of Cave, W.Va., died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
James Allen Mowery, 68, of Upper Tract, W.Va., died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Floyd Jerrel "Jerry" Smith, 71, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are by Mercer Funeral Home & Crematory in Bluefield, W.Va.
Carl George Krieger Weaver Sr. of Bridgewater died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
