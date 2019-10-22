Charles Lewis Crow, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Robert Lee Davis, 69, of Elkton, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
James "Jim" P. Kite, of Madison, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Arrangements are by Preddy Funeral Home in Madison.
Sandra Kaye Alt Mongold, 67, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Edna "Lucy" Pierce, 87, of Portsmouth, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.
Arrangements are by Sturtevant Funeral Home in Portsmouth.
James Donald Temple, 90, of Rockingham, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
