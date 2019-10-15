Maxine Eye Burgoyne, 90, of Upper Tract, W.Va., died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Reginald Don Calhoun, 77, of Upper Tract, W.Va., died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Ray Nelson Clark, 79, of Bentonville, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Hidden Springs Senior Living in Bentonville.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Lillie Mae Shifflett Gibson, 72, of Grottoes, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Francis “Lynn” Griffith, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jonathan Paul Ludlum, 63, of Halifax, Nova Scotia, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Deborah Marie “Debbie” Caplinger Talley, 49, of Fulks Run, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Henry Leon Whitelow, 75, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
