Chester Dean Coffman, 76, of Edinburg, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Dutch Haven Assisted Living in Maurertown.
Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson is handling arrangements.
Roger Dale Morris, 56, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Dorothy Ann “Punky” Simmons, 84, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Robert Lee “Oat” Southerly, 74, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Wilbert Martin Walker, 88, of Timberville, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
