Brenda Ann Andrews, 69, of Franklin, W.Va., died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Nina Mae Getz Bibble, 99, of Linville, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Accordius Health of Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Gerald Wilton “Jim” Custer, 92, of Fulks Run, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Nelson Lee Grove, 84, of Crimora, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes in Waynesboro.
Donald Richard Shiflett, 76, of Stephens City, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Earl Lee Shirkey Jr., 92, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at White Birch Communities.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Timothy E. Skinner, 48, of Spotsylvania, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Kathy Diane Williams, 64, of McGaheysville, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.