Fred Wilson Crider, 68, of Broadway, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
James Maxwell Foley Jr., 78, of Rockingham, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Mary Frances Showalter Rhodes, 91, of Dayton, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Vada Yoder Sheetz, 86, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Moravian Manor in Lititz, Pa.
Arrangements are being handled by Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory in Lititz, Pa.
Kathleen Marjorie Stultz Sine of Bridgewater died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
