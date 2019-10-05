Rose Zelia Dofflemyer, 81, of Arlington, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Sunrise of Falls Church in Falls Church.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Charlyn (Smith) Fidishun, 92, of Bentonville, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Hidden Springs Senior Living in Bentonville.
Arrangements are being handled by the Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Zelma Lucille (Custer) Keene, 93, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Hazel Monger, 100, of Elkton, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.
Arrangements were handled by the Cremation Society of Virginia in Charlottesville.
Charles Ervin Moyers Sr., 80, of Cabins, W.Va., died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
