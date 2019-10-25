Foster Bland, 86, of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are pending with Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W. Va.
Sarah Kristen Long Hinkle, 73, of McGaheysville, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jane Elizabeth (Wallace) Mabe, 90, of Luray, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Luray.
Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. in Luray.
